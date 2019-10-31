Old Dominion Freight Line hosted an event to celebrate the opening of its new Cartersville service center Oct. 23 as the freight hauler works to meet its customers’ growing e-commerce demands nationwide.
The new facility at at 211 River Point Road in Cartersville is home to 63 employees. It has 104 doors and operates on 25 acres, a news release stated.
Dave Bates, senior vice president of Operations; Craig Evans, regional vice president of the Southern Region; and Randy Barton, Atlanta North Service Center manager, were among the speakers.
Cartersville is among eight cities in seven states in which Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. built or upgraded service centers in recent months, a news release stated.
Terry Hutchins, vice president of Real Estate for Old Dominion, said the company’s customers rely on Old Dominion as they respond to growing e-commerce sales requiring faster deliveries.
“They rely on us to not only accommodate the additional shipments, but to also help them keep their promises to their customers with fast, on-time delivery with no product damage,” he said.
“The end goal of helping our customers keep their promises is solidified by our continued investment in new technology and service center expansion.”
“Our long-term strategic plan includes continual investment in our network to improve efficiencies and increase capacity so when our customers grow, we can serve them,” Hutchins said.
Thomasville, North Carolina-based Old Dominion is a less-than-truckload — also known as LTL — motor carrier providing regional, inter-regional and national services.
LTL freight shipping is typically used by companies which do not need an entire trailer and pay for only a portion of the cost of using the space.
Its service centers serve as transition hubs to allow for Old Dominion trucks to increase daily volume and move shipments smoothly. The strategic locations reduce shipping time, enhance delivery flexibility and allow for increased capacity, the release stated.
The Bartow County facility opened in July and services Cartersville, Rome, Adairsville, Calhoun, Dallas, Marietta, Acworth, Roswell, Kennesaw, Atlanta, Ellijay and Blue Ridge.
It is among 236 service centers nationwide and 11 in Georgia located in Cartersville, Lithia Springs, Ringgold, Pendergrass, Conley, Augusta, Columbus, Macon, Savannah, Sylvester and Vidalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.