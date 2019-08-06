Paulding County-based attorney Nick Chester has been appointed to the State Bar of Georgia’s Law Practice Management Committee for a term of 2019 to 2022.
State Bar of Georgia President Darrell L. Sutton made the appointment of Chester, who is owner and operator of Dallas-based Chester Law Firm P.C.
Chester is a past president of the Paulding County Bar Association, an executive committee member of the Paulding County Superior Court Drug Program, and an elected member of the Paulding County Board of Education.
The Law Practice Management Committee monitors and gives advice to the State Bar’s staff, Executive Committee and Board of Governors with respect to the rules, procedures, policies and operation of the Law Practice Management Program.
The program helps Georgia lawyers and their employees "pull together the pieces of the office management puzzle" by giving advice on technology, firm finances, organization, library materials and more, according to the State Bar's website.
