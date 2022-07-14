The Crunch franchise announced the grand opening of Crunch Hiram, a multi-million dollar, 23,500-square-foot fitness facility with cutting-edge fitness equipment.
Crunch Hiram is the 42nd club to open for the franchise and the seventh in Georgia.
The new fitness club is at 4484 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway, occupying the space of the former OfficeMax at the Paulding Exchange shopping center.
The club opened for workouts June 29 and had a grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting ceremony on July 9 with Hiram Mayor Frank Moran.
“Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, Crunch Hiram will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, a group fitness studio, a cycling studio, saunas, a wellness spa with hydrotherapy, tanning capsules, spacious locker rooms and more,” according to a news release. Crunch Hiram is owned by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale and Jeff Dotson, who combined have more than 100 years of fitness experience.
The Crunch team currently own and operate 42 locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Texas with 16 more in development.
“We are excited about sharing the unique experience of the Crunch brand with the residents surrounding our newest location in Hiram,” Scrimale, the CR Fitness CEO, said in a statement. “We can’t wait to show the community how we combine our ‘no judgments’ mentality with amazing classes, top notch equipment, and personal training, all at an unbeatable value.”
Crunch is known for its group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX, Zumba, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates.
Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZoneTM, a “proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.”
