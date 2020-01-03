County government officials are inviting the public to the official groundbreaking ceremony later this month for Costco's new Paulding County store.
The event is set for Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. building location at the store site at 1577 Charles Hardy Parkway, just east of Gerber Collision & Glass.
Chairman David Carmichael said the Board of Commissioners is "grateful to Costco Wholesale Corp. for expanding to Paulding County."
"The Board of Commissioners and our Paulding County staff have labored long and hard to provide the collaborative planning and organization necessary with Costco’s management, engineers and (real estate agents) to successfully close the deal," he said.
The retailer had first submitted plans in mid-2018 for a store on the site.
Its latest plans called for a 135,000-square-foot store on 21 acres on Ga. Hwy. 120, also known as Charles Hardy Parkway, in Dallas.
Plans also included a 716-space parking area and possible future gas station on the north side of Hardy Parkway adjacent to Gerber Collision and Paulding Chrysler-Dodge-Jeep-Ram.
The county provided information and expertise, followed by the Paulding County Board of Commissioners approving a half-million dollars’ worth of infrastructure, for the new store and adjacent land in 2019.
Infrastructure included traffic signalization equipment and sewer and drainage lines.
Costco was issued a building permit valued at $17.6 million in November, county officials said.
It reportedly closed on the purchase of the land for construction of the new store in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.