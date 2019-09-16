It helped direct evacuations of Americans from riot-torn Venezuela earlier this year and transported a U.S. college student in a coma from North Korea in 2017.
Now, a Cartersville-based aviation company will expand its services to be on call to provide rapid-response air transport to threatened U.S. diplomats overseas and government workers with infectious diseases under a federal contract it recently won.
The U.S. Department of State awarded Phoenix Air Group Inc. a 10-year contract to provide rapid-response air ambulance and air passenger services to diplomatic missions worldwide, siad District 11 U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville.
Phoenix Air is based at the Cartersville-Bartow County Airport in southern Bartow County.
The company owns and operates more than 40 aircraft with four offices in the U.S. and offices overseas in Germany, the Mediterranean island of Malta; and Kenya in east Africa.
It has eight federal contracts and offers “highly specialized aviation services to include electronic warfare training services for the U.S. military and certain foreign militaries, worldwide air ambulance services, and an aircraft modifications center” used by the U.S. Defense Department and NASA for some of their aircraft, a news release stated.
Dent Thompson, Phoenix Air senior vice president and chief operations officer, said the company has aircraft available in Cartersville; Malta and Kenya “in a quick response mode” that can be ready for dispatch and staffed with pilots, medics and mechanics within six hours of a call.
Mark Thompson, president of Phoenix Air, said, “While we have provided a wide range of contracted support to the (Department of Defense), NATO, Department of the Interior and other federal agencies for many years, the scope of this new contract with the Department of State represents a major expansion of tasks to respond to crisis requirements worldwide.”
Parts of the new contract call for an “expanded role” for the company in such areas as “Sensitive Item Retrieval Missions” and “Deployment/Retrieval of Government Personnel and Mission Critical Equipment” contained in the new contract, Dent Thompson said.
“Basically, we’re doing what we’ve always done but in an expanded role,” he said.
The new services will include “the rapid response to critical threats to U.S. diplomatic missions and their personnel overseas, and air ambulance evacuation of U.S. government employees and others to include those with unique and highly pathogenic infectious diseases,” a news release stated.
Dent Thompson said the company will be able to handle its expanded role with current employees.
However, the new contract may require more staffing “over time” if it requires expansion of its role into Southeast Asia, he said.
MEDICAL MISSIONS
Phoenix Air first worked with the State Department in 2014 to transport Ebola patients from Africa for treatment in the U.S., Dent Thompson said.
“We had previously developed the world’s first airborne biocontainment system in conjunction with the CDC in 2011, so we were ready when Ebola broke out in west Africa in late summer of 2014,” Dent Thompson said.
The company had operated more than 40 Ebola-related transports by the time the World Health Organization declared the epidemic contained in 2016.
The State Department later expanded the company’s rapid-response role by requesting its aircraft serve as air ambulances for sick and injured U.S. government employees overseas and working to evacuate personnel from natural disasters like hurricanes, Thompson said.
It now maintains highly modified aircraft at locations around the world which are prepared to launch rapidly to critical situations at the State Department’s direction, officials said.
Dr. Michael Flueckiger, Phoenix Air’s medical director, led the company's State Department mission into Pyongyang, North Korea, in 2017, to transport college student Otto Warmbier who was imprisoned there and in a coma.
Phoenix Air also “managed an operation to evacuate all U.S. Embassy personnel from Caracas, Venezuela, when the Secretary of State deemed it prudent to close the embassy due to worsening unrest throughout the country” in March, a news release stated.
Loudermilk, whose district includes Bartow County, praised the company for receiving the contract.
“It was great to learn that Phoenix Air was chosen for such an important mission,” he said.
“Phoenix Air is the gold standard when it comes to providing specialized aviation services, and has been a reliable source in responding to global events like the 2014 Ebola virus outbreak in West Africa, and successfully operated under U.S. government and NATO contracts since the late 1980s,” Loudermilk said.
U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., said Phoenix Air “has proven to be a reliable partner for the Department of Defense, NATO, and other government organizations.
“I am delighted that this Georgia-based company has now been chosen to provide air services for U.S. diplomatic missions,” he said. “Phoenix Air is an important part of the Cartersville community, and I’m confident they will keep up the good work in this new role.”
BEGINNINGS
Mark Thompson founded Phoenix Air in Atlanta in the late 1970s as a charter air company operating two vintage Beech 18's aircraft primarily transporting automotive parts to assembly plants around the country, according to information on its website.
The company moved its administrative headquarters and heavy maintenance facilities to Cartersville in 1985 and today leases 85% of the Cartersville-Bartow County Airport where its high-security facilities, maintenance, dispatch operations and headquarters staff are located, its website stated.
