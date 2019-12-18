A China-based flooring manufacturer says it will create 238 jobs and invest $26 million in a refurbished facility in Adairsville.
Gov. Brian Kemp today, Dec. 18, announced that GreenView Floors International Inc. will establish its first U.S. manufacturing facility in Bartow County.
Adairsville Mayor Kenneth Carson said GreenView will renovate a vacant building on Princeton Boulevard and revitalize the property, a news release stated.
“Adairsville is glad that GreenView Floors has decided to invest in our community,” Carson said. "We are proud to welcome GreenView Floors to Adairsville.”
Headquartered in Nanjing, China, GreenView Floors International Inc. is under the umbrella of Nanjing MGM New Material Co. Ltd., a privately-owned Chinese enterprise that specializes in manufacturing vinyl and laminate flooring.
The company’s clients include Mannington USA, Hagebau German, Costco and Walmart.
Jason Liu, chairman of NJ MGM, said, “We have been welcomed to Adairsville-Bartow County with tremendous hospitality."
“We were guided by professionals throughout this process and received essential support from local government. With a company mission of being, 'Dedicated to a Greener Environment,' and values persistent in business integrity, continuous improvement, and customer satisfaction, we are eager to hire a world-class team in Adairsville.
"We are committed to long-term growth and hope to give back to both the community and the state of Georgia,” Liu said in a news release.
Kemp said the announcement "serves as a testament to Georgia’s ability to attract investment from leading international manufacturers because of our No. 1 business climate.
"GreenView’s new manufacturing facility will create fantastic opportunities for hard-working Georgians and their families, and we are thankful that they chose to invest in Adairsville-Bartow County.”
State Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said, "This is an exciting project for our economic development partners in Bartow County."
“With access to a skilled workforce and an interconnected logistics network, I am confident that GreenView Floors International Inc. will find success in Georgia as they grow to meet the needs of their customers,” Wilson said.
Georgia Department of Economic Development Project Manager Sandra Yang and the Cartersville-Bartow County Department of Economic Development worked to bring the company to Adairsville, the release stated.
