Atlanta homebuilder Heatherland Homes announces Camden Lake, an enclave of just 38 homes priced from the low $200,000s, has several move-in-ready homes available.
Located in south Paulding County with convenient access to I-20, Camden Lake offers first-time home buyers a down payment assistance program that makes it easy to transition from renter to owner.
“Camden Lake offers single family living in two-story, low maintenance homes that live very large,” said James Nash, president of Heatherland Homes.
Camden Lake is located near the Village at Mirror Lake and Arbor Place Mall, home to favorites such as Macy’s, Dillard’s, Old Navy, Ulta and Regal Cinemas.
Schools include New Georgia Elementary, Scoggins Middle and South Paulding High.
Camden Lake has five homes available now, with prices starting at $211,900.
One of the available homes is a Statesboro design with five bedrooms and three full baths, including a guest suite on the main level. The kitchen is finished with custom cabinets and granite countertops and flows into the open great room with breakfast area. Columns and coffered ceilings mark the transition into the formal dining room.
The additional two home plans available immediately are the Teresa and the Brookhaven. Each offers four bedrooms and two baths, including an extra-large owner’s bath, upstairs.
The downstairs in each of these homes again provides the open, flowing spaces that today’s homebuyers want, with seamless transitions from the kitchen into the family and breakfast rooms.
As with the other homes, kitchens boast custom cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless-steel GE appliances. The Teresa plan’s kitchen is separated from the breakfast area by a large kitchen island. Formal dining rooms in each of these homes are finished with coffered ceilings.
Heatherland Homes was established in 2015 by Nash. Sales for Heatherland Homes are handled by the Tamra Wade Team at RE/MAX TRU.
For more information, call Cymone Jones or Tia Rosser at 770-502-6230 or visit https://heatherlandhomes.com/communities/camden-lake/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.