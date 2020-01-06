State officials said Bartow County in November had historic low unemployment rates for the third month in a row and set a new record for number of residents employed.
A record total of 49,189 Bartow residents were employed and only 1,325 were unemployed, according to the Georgia Department of Labor.
Bartow County recorded a November unemployment rate of 2.6% that was a decrease from 2.9% in both October and September — the county's previous historic lows.
It also was down from 3.2 percent in November 2018, according to information from the labor department.
Before 2019, unemployment had not reached such low levels since April 2000 when 3.3% was recorded, according to department records.
The county reached a high unemployment rate of 13.2% in September 2009.
Unemployment dropped in November even as more Bartow County residents were entering the labor force — defined as those residents either employed or actively seeking work — than in recent months.
The November labor force of 50,514 was a decrease of 68 from October but an increase of 383 from November 2018.
Bartow County added 84 employed residents in November, bringing the total to 49,189 — a new record. The number was up 683 since November 2018.
Claims for unemployment insurance were unchanged in November compared to October but were down by about 54 percent when compared to the same month of 2018, the labor department reported
Jackson and Oconee counties near Athens had the lowest November unemployment rates in Georgia at 1.9% each, while Telfair County in south central Georgia had the highest at 8.7%.
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Georgia statewide also had a record number of jobs, employment and total individuals in its workforce in November.
“We had the fewest number of unemployed individuals since 2001, when we had 1 million fewer people in our workforce,” he said in a news release. “Overall, it was a spectacular month.”
Georgia’s unemployment rate, meanwhile, fell in November by 0.1 percentage points to 3.3 percent — the lowest since the federal government began keeping records in 1976, a news release stated.
Nationally, the unemployment rate fell in November to 3.5 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points, even as the nation grew its labor force by 40,000. Employment increased by 83,000 and more than 266,000 jobs were added.
The Northwest Georgia region is projected to add the most jobs through 2026 in health care, retail and wholesale trade and education through 2026, the labor department said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.