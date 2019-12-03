Bartow planning commissioners say they want to put the brakes on one industrial project planned for the rapidly developing Cassville-White Road exit off I-75.
The Bartow County Planning Commission Monday. Dec. 2, voted to recommend denial of a company’s rezoning request that could lead to construction of a 1-million-square-foot industrial building.
They recommended County Commissioner Steve Taylor deny California-based Panattoni Development Co.’s request to change the zoning from agricultural to industrial on a 122-acre site which adjoins the east side of I-75 north of Cassville-White Road.
Planning director Brandon Johnson said planning commissioners heard from residents living near the site at the corner of Gaines and Spring Place roads who opposed the rezoning plan.
Johnson said the consensus among commissioners was the location was not appropriate for an industrial development and lacked the necessary infrastructure to support such a project.
Taylor is scheduled to consider the plan at his regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Dec. 4, at 10 a.m. at 135 W. Cherokee Ave. in Cartersville.
Panattoni is under contract with owner Greg Rogers to buy the site, according to plans filed with the county’s planning and zoning department.
The company said in plans accompanying the rezoning request that it was “confident this site will be successful” because of its “ability to hold a big box industrial building and the direct access to Interstate 75.”
“We have already received interest from several of our national tenant relationships,” the company said in its submittal.
It also said a tenant likely will invest $30 million to $50 million in the project, in addition to the $50 million Panattoni will invest in it.
The application stated the site now is vacant land and includes 2,500 feet — about a half-mile — of interstate frontage.
Its site plans show a building containing 1 million square feet, parking for 342 vehicles and a pond between the building and I-75.
Panattoni recently completed construction of a new 647,309-square-foot distribution center for rug and home furnishing wholesaler Loloi Inc. just south of the Spring Place Road site on the opposite side of I-75.
Also in the same area of Cassville-White Road west of I-75, Atlanta-based fast-food restaurant company Chick-fil-A Inc. began construction of its first company-owned distribution center earlier this year.
In addition, Bartow County in April filed an application for a Development of Regional Impact for an unnamed developer for an estimated $275 million project containing 5 million square feet of warehouse space and four hotels off Cassville-White Road near I-75.
