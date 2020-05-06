One Douglasville-based business is giving back during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic by feeding others to address a need at a time when demand is especially high.
In a May 5 news release, Assured Comfort Heating Air and Plumbing, a HVAC firm, announced it’s partnering with the Atlanta Community Food Bank to donate $10,000 over 12 months to provide 40,000 meals to families in need. Assured Comfort will give meals to the food bank’s existing food providers and emergency relief for families and seniors.
The company will also collect food donations from customers when visiting their homes for maintenance, installation or repairs and will hold a food and funds drive through the food bank’s fundraising webpage.
“The Atlanta Community Food Bank is truly grateful for the support of Assured Comfort during this unprecedented time,” Cameron Turner, the food bank’s director of institutional giving, said. “We have seen the need for food increase by about 30%, and while the need is higher than ever before, there is hope.
“Assured Comfort is helping us fill the meal gap across the community by providing around 40,000 meals over the next few months. We are thankful that they are standing with us in the fight against hunger.”
In the release, Assured Comfort owner Jerry Hall said, “Assured Comfort will help guarantee we provide an additional 1,000 meals through our food and fund drive, but we all need to do it together. Of course, our main concern is our customers. If you need help during this time, please reach out and we’ll see what we can do.
“We’re offering deep discounts for our filtration systems to keep families safe. We’re continuing to send care packages to our military and also have partnered with the Red Cross and Wellstar Hospitals to help children in need. This is all possible with your support.”
Residents and customers can donate food or funds one of three ways: by giving your food donation to an Assured Comfort employee while he or she visits their home for repairs or maintenance, by dropping a food donation by an Assured Comfort location or by making a donation through the food bank’s website.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2SEvBt5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.