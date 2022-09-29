GreyStone Power’s Annual Meeting of Members will have a little more star power this year. Dallas-born Caleb Lee Hutchinson, “American Idol” season 16 runner-up, will be this year’s entertainer for the Annual Meeting.
“No longer the 19-year-old boy next door from 2019’s self-titled debut (produced by Sugarland’s Kristian Bush), the Georgia native proves his talent goes beyond what fans thought they knew,” a news release said.
“With his second EP, ‘Slot Machine Syndrome,’ rising star Hutchinson plants a flag deep into his Southern roots – standing proudly apart from the country mainstream. Produced by Grammy-nominated Americana talent Brent Cobb, the set moves hard country’s bleeding edge into a new, modern era, with one of Nashville’s most dynamic vocalists embracing a grittier version of himself.”
Annual Meeting attendees can see Hutchinson perform live Oct. 8, at 9:45 a.m. at the co-op’s new headquarters, at 3400 Hiram Douglasville Highway in Hiram.
Members attending the event can enter GreyStone's headquarters at Ridge Road or Highway 92 and can begin arriving between 7:30 and 8 a.m.
GreyStone Power is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to more than 125,000 members in eight counties, including portions of Paulding, Douglas, Fulton, Cobb, Carroll, Bartow, Fayette and Coweta counties.
