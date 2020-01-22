Terrick Robinson of Cartersville was found guilty of selling fentanyl to a woman who was later found dismembered in a Bartow County landfill in 2018.
After three hours of deliberation, the jury found Robinson, 35, guilty of eight drug-related charges. During the nine-day trial, the jury heard testimony that Robinson distributed trafficked and distributed more than 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine hydrochloride and fentanyl, in Marion County and elsewhere from May 2018 to Sept. 2018.
He would travel from Georgia to West Virginia, trafficking the drugs from different motel and hotel rooms and other locations. Robinson and his conspirators carried at least three firearms during the drug trafficking crimes.
At one of the motels in Lewis County on Aug. 9, 2019, Robinson distributed fentanyl to Courtney Dubois of Fairmont, West Virginia. That drug, according to her autopsy, was an independent sufficient cause of Dubois’ death. The jury heard testimony and saw evidence that Robinson took her body to Georgia, where he dismembered and disposed of her body at the Bartow County Landfill.
Robinson faces the following charges:
- Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances
- Distribution of Methamphetamine
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Cocaine Hydrochloride
- Possession with the Intent to Distribute Fentanyl
- Use of a Firearm During and in relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime
- Use and Carry a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime
- Distribution of Fentanyl Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury or Death
Two of the co-conspirators in this case have pled guilty. William Gregory Chappell, age 33, of Cartersville, pled guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances” and one count of “Use and Carry a Firearm During and in Relation to a Drug Trafficking Crime” in Feb. 2019.
Joel Jimenez, age 37, also of Cartersville, pled guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with the Intent to Distribute and Distribute Controlled Substances” in Oct. 2019. Both men were a part of the drug distribution operation from Georgia to West Virginia.
Another defendant in this case, Seddrick Damond Banks, age 27, of Cartersville, is set to go to trial March 23. He is accused of being a part of the drug distribution operation, as well as being an accessory after the fact in Dubois’s death.
Robinson faces up to life in prison and millions of dollars in fines.
