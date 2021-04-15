An Adairsville man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for failing to pay employment taxes and obstructing the collection efforts of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), the U.S. Department of Justice announced.
According to an April 14 news release detailing the indictment, from 2009 through 2018, Douglas Mittleider was in charge of several long-term care facilities located throughout the nation, and was responsible for withholding and paying employment taxes on behalf of his workers. Notwithstanding his obligations, Mittleider allegedly did not fully pay over these withholdings, resulting in an outstanding balance of more than $10 million being owed to the IRS.
From about November 2011 to the present, Mittleider allegedly attempted to obstruct IRS efforts to collect employment taxes that were due by filing false employment tax returns and directing payment of corporate funds to his family members instead of the IRS.
His initial court appearance will be scheduled at a later date in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia. If convicted, Mittleider faces up to three years in prison on the obstruction charge and as much as five years in prison on each of the other charges. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.
Attorneys William Guappone and Mitchell Galloway of the Justice Department’s tax division and Assistant U.S. Attorney Alana Black of the Northern District of Georgia are prosecuting the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.