One local player sealed his college commitment in ink during the NCAA’s early signing period for high school football players Dec. 16 through 18.
Wesleyan offensive/defensive lineman Tanner Bivins signed a national letter of intent with Army. Bivins was named the Region 5-A Private Player of the Year and helped lead the Wolves to the state semifinals, where they lost to Prince Avenue Christian 50-3 Dec. 18.
The NCAA’s traditional signing day for high school football is Feb. 3, when most of the local players expected to sign with colleges will do so. However, players can sign as late as April 1 for Division I programs and Aug. 1 for Division II.
