Five local standouts sealed their college commitments in ink during the NCAA’s early signing period for high school football players Dec. 16 through 18, according to their coaches.
Wesleyan offensive/defensive lineman Tanner Bivins signed a national letter of intent with Army. Bivins was named the Region 5-A Private Player of the Year and helped lead the Wolves to the state Class A Private semifinals, where they lost to Prince Avenue Christian 50-3 Dec. 18.
Two Roswell players – offensive tackle Corey Robinson (Kansas) and kicker/punter Caden Long (Alabama-Birmingham) – signed with their colleges of choice. They helped lead the Hornets to the second round of the Class 7A playoffs, where the team lost to Norcross 40-20 Dec. 4. Both Robinson and Long were first team All-Region 5-7A selections.
Two Westminster players – punter Connor Weselman (Stanford) and offensive lineman Ejike Adele (Dartmouth) – signed with their colleges of choice. They helped lead the Wildcats to the 3A playoffs, where they lost to Oconee County 21-7 in the first round Nov. 27.
The NCAA’s traditional signing day for high school football is Feb. 3, when most of the local players expected to sign with colleges will do so. However, players can sign as late as April 1 for Division I programs and Aug. 1 for Division II.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.