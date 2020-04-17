Wesley Woods, a senior living community serving older adults at 11 Georgia locations, is celebrating Mother’s Day in a unique way since residents of retirement communities normally are not allowed to leave those facilities during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.
Wesley Woods has six retirement communities, including one each in DeKalb County and Roswell. It also has five affordable housing locations, including two in Atlanta.
Since on Mother’s Day (May 10) residents will have to forego the traditional family visits, parties and Sunday brunches and lunches, Wesley Woods has created the Cherish Every MOMent campaign to make sure mothers are still recognized this Mother’s Day.
The campaign, which starts April 20, encourages individuals to celebrate mothers all over the country. By sharing the #cherishmom hashtag, Wesley Woods will motivate participants to share photos with their mother to be circulated on its social media platforms (Facebook, Instagram and Twitter).
Also, while many individuals cannot physically be with their moms on Mother’s Day, Wesley Woods will offer a unique opportunity to send a virtual flower or bouquet online.
“Wesley Woods salutes the extraordinary work of mothers everywhere and of all walks of life,” a news release stated.
For more information, visit cherisheverymoment.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.