The Atlanta Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect in an incident where a teenager selling water shot a man in a parking lot near Greenbriar Mall.
According to a news release, April 13 at about 3:30 p.m., a witness flagged down officers at a shopping center parking lot 2740 Greenbriar Pkwy. near the mall and said a man may have been shot minutes earlier.
“While checking the area, officers were advised the victim had just arrived at Grady (Memorial) Hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound,” the release stated. “The preliminary investigation indicates the victim had been involved in a dispute with several males who are known to sell water in the area. It appears the dispute escalated and at some point, the suspect produced a firearm and shot the victim.
“During the investigation it was determined the victim had provided false information regarding his identity and he had been discharged from Grady Hospital prior to that being discovered.”
Investigators seek to both locate the victim and identify the suspect in this case and are looking into several leads in the case.
For at least a year, juvenile males have been seen selling water to drivers and their passengers at intersections across the city, being nicknamed the water boys or bottle boys. While some have been peaceful in their approach to sell water and other drinks, others have used violence or the threat of violence with those who didn’t buy their drinks, including even throwing items at cars.
Some of the offenders have been arrested by the police for their crimes, and at least one was charged with murder after shooting to death another one in June during an argument.
According to a video in WSB-TV’s report showing the incident, the suspect is described as a Black male who wore a gray or dark-colored shirt, jeans and white or light-colored shoes during the incident.
Anyone with information about the incident or the suspect is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
