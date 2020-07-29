Meet the candidates

Name, age: Franchesca Warren, 40

Occupation: education consultant

Education: bachelor’s degree in English and master’s degree in instruction and curriculum from the University of Memphis, 2002 and 2005, respectively; pursuing doctor of education degree in educational leadership from Georgia State University

Family: husband and four children: Desi, 19, Ava, 11, Chase, 10, and Zuri, 5

Top three issues: 1. Addressing budgetary issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fulton County Schools is at a crossroads on how to not only anticipate the cuts from the state but how that could possibly affect schools and classrooms. 2. Using common sense and input from teachers, students and principals to allow teachers to prepare students for careers while also focusing on readying them for standardized tests. 3. Create strategic partnerships with nonprofits that can work with students and families in real-time to bring them to their grade level in reading, math and possibly other subjects.

Campaign website: www.electfranchesca.com

Name, age: Sandra Wright, NA

Occupation: professor of education and educational consultant

Education: bachelor’s degree in English and master’s degree in English education from Florida A&M University; and doctorate degree in educational leadership from Capella University

Family: married with children

Top three issues: 1. Regaining the public’s trust of the school board. The folks in our district complain quite often, that we don’t have a listening ear with the board. 2. Commitment to deliver a college-centered education with opportunities for career/vocational track education. Focusing on vocational preparation will allow our students be productive within the community. 3. Increasing employee morale – after talking to so many employees within this district from teachers to our support staff, I keep hearing, “The board does not care about us!” This is a quote from a teacher: “Just come to school and do your job mentality is what we have here.”

Campaign website: www.electdrwright4fcsb.com