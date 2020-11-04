The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is getting ready for reaccreditation through a national organization and is seeking the public’s input on the process.
According to a news release, the sheriff’s office is being reaccredited through the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, which is considered “the gold standard in public safety accreditation.” The process starts with a rigorous self-assessment, mandating a review of policies, practices and process against internationally accepted public safety standards.
Nov. 9 and 10, the sheriff’s office will have a virtual on-site assessment, which requires the agency to hold public information sessions where employees and members of the community are invited to offer comments about its ability to comply with the standards for accreditation.
All comments will be limited to five minutes and must address the agency’s ability to comply with the commission’s standards. A copy of the standards may be reviewed by contacting Capt. Patricia Dixon, accreditation manager, at 404-612-5159.
The general public is invited to offer comments by calling 404-612-4813 Nov. 9 between 1:30 and 3:00 p.m. They are also invited to register and attend a virtual public hearing via Zoom conference Nov. 9 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Individuals who want to speak must log in by 5:30 p.m. and send the message “I’d like to speak” to the host to be added to the sign-in sheet.
One must register in advance for this meeting by visiting https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpcumgqT0qHdPn1jTkuDlqVAG-m-w37BR7 or www.fultonsheriff.net. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.
