Fulton County is seeking volunteers to help in its annual homeless count, which will take place Jan. 23.
On that night trained volunteers and experienced outreach professionals will partner to conduct a single-night homeless count and survey of homeless individuals in Fulton, excluding the city of Atlanta.
The point-in-time count “allows municipalities to seek appropriate funds to help those in need to obtain economic stability while also building strong communities with affordable housing,” a news release stated.
To participate in the count, volunteers must register for and take part in mandatory training Jan. 16 or 17. Training sessions will be held at two locations:
Jan. 16: North Fulton Service Center, 7741 Roswell Road, Room 212, Sandy Springs
Jan. 17: South Fulton – Metropolitan Library, Room B, 1332 Metropolitan Pkwy. SW, Atlanta
On each date at each training site, Session 1 is for local governments only and is from 10 a.m. to noon, and Session 2 is for nonprofits and volunteers and is from 1 to 3 p.m.
Residents who volunteer to assist can register team members when they have been confirmed and have provided their email addresses.
Fulton is one of hundreds of communities across the country that conducts a point-in-time count, one night of the last 10 days in January. Conducting an annual count ensures the county's ability to help municipalities to secure federal homeless assistance funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
“The count creates a snapshot of the scope and scale of homelessness in the county, which provides policymakers and funders with critical information on the number and demographic characteristics of the families and individuals who are experiencing homelessness,” the release stated.
This year, Fulton’s staff and volunteers will partner with municipalities (except Atlanta) to identify homeless hotspots, nonprofit partners and police and fire personnel who will be available to help on the night of the count.
Residents who want to volunteer must visit https://bit.ly/36OzaCd, email Ann Isaac at ann.isaac@fultoncountyga.gov or call 404-613-0413 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.