Residents who want to hear about the federal government’s response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) can get their chance tonight.
District 6 U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, who represents parts of Cobb, DeKalb and Fulton counties, will host her second COVID-19 telephone town hall meeting April 2 at 7:30 p.m. She will be joined by local health and small business experts to provide updates about the coronavirus and information for American workers and businesses impacted by the crisis.
Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions about the pandemic and discuss resources available in recent emergency legislation, including the bipartisan Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
“It’s important that we all have the most up-to-date information throughout this public health crisis,” McBath said in a news release. “I’m looking forward to convening these experts, providing an update on some of the recent federal legislation, and help answer questions and concerns from our friends and neighbors. We must all continue to work together to keep everyone safe, healthy and informed through this crisis.”
To participate in the meeting, one must register at mcbath.house.gov/live to receive a phone call when the event starts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.