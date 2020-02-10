Atlanta, GA (30303)

Today

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm or two overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Heavy rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers and a thunderstorm or two overnight. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Localized flooding is possible.