With the presidential primary election set for March 24, the Fulton County Department of Registrations and Elections is giving the county’s residents a trial run at using the state’s new voting machines by hosting a mock election Feb. 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fulton will have machines stationed at 13 sites throughout the county, and the mock election results are only for testing and outreach purposes. The department will use the event to acclimate the public to the new equipment. The county is expected to have at least two voting machines and printers at each location.
Locations for the mock election include:
♦ North Fulton Service Center, 7741 Roswell Road, Suite 232, Sandy Springs
♦ Fulton County Government Center, 130 Peachtree St. SW, Suite 2186, Atlanta
♦ South Fulton Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, Room 108, College Park
♦ C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW, Atlanta
♦ Roswell Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell
♦ Adams Park Library, 2231 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta
♦ East Roswell Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell
♦ Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Place, Alpharetta
♦ Chastain Park Gym, 140 West Wieuca Road NW, Atlanta
♦ Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs
♦ East Point Library, 2757 Main St., East Point
♦ College Park Library, 3647 Main St., College Park
♦ Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road NW, Atlanta
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.