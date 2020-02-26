In March the World of Coca-Cola is offering a steal of a deal for friends and families.
Throughout the month, the downtown Atlanta attraction is offering the Friends and Family Four-Pack, where guests can purchase up to four general admission tickets, in any combination, for $50 plus tax. For four adult tickets, that’s a savings of $18 (and perfect timing for many private school and college/university spring breaks).
To take advantage of offer, guests should show the Friends and Family Four-Pack coupon (found on World of Coca-Cola’s website) on their mobile device or present a printed copy of the coupon. This offer can be redeemed at walk-up ticketing windows only and cannot be redeemed online.
There is a limit of two offers or four-packs per transaction, for a maximum of eight promo-priced tickets per transaction. Promotional pricing does not apply to single tickets. Regular general-admission pricing applies to tickets purchased in addition to four-packs, and this offer is not valid with any other offers or discounts.
For more information, visit www.worldofcoca-cola.com.
