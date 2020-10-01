The World of Coca-Cola in downtown Atlanta is offering Georgia residents a sweet deal for October.
On weekdays (except Fridays) through Oct. 31, Georgia residents can get adult tickets for $12.50, $5.50 off the regular admission price.
Guests must purchase tickets online using promotional code “GAresident” (not case-sensitive). The promo code is entered on the Shopping Cart page before proceeding to Checkout. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the World of Coca-Cola.
Guests will be asked for proof of Georgia residency when they arrive at the attraction and their tickets are scanned (must have a Georgia address). Proof of Georgia residency may be in the form of: a valid Georgia driver's license, Georgia state-issued ID card, Georgia-based military ID or Georgia federal, state, county or city government agency-issued ID card.
Proof of Georgia residency is required for at least one adult guest per group. The offer is valid for ticket purchases to visit Monday through Thursday only. Promotional pricing does not apply to tickets purchased to visit Friday, Saturday or Sunday. There is a limit of six tickets per Georgia resident, and this offer is not valid with any other offers or discounts.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.worldofcoca-cola.com.
