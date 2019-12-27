Want to recycle your Christmas tree? Local organizations are offering several places where you can go to get it recycled. The event is also known as Bring One for the Chipper.
Keep North Fulton Beautiful is offering tree recycling Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:
♦ Sandy Springs Recycling Center, 470 Morgan Falls Road in Sandy Springs
♦ The Home Depot, 6400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road in Sandy Springs
♦ The Home Depot, 5950 State Bridge Road in Johns Creek
Keep Alpharetta Beautiful is offering tree recycling Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Home Depot, 5300 Windward Pkwy. in Alpharetta.
Keep Roswell Beautiful is offering tree recycling Jan. 4 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the following locations:
♦ The Home Depot, 870 Woodstock Road in Roswell
♦ The Home Depot, 1580 Holcomb Bridge Road in Roswell
The Center for Hard-to-Recycle Materials is offering tree recycling Jan. 4, 7, 9, 11 and 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at its main location, 1110 Hill St. SE in Atlanta.
The Keep Atlanta Beautiful Commission is offering tree recycling Jan. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following locations:
♦ The Home Depot, 2525 Piedmont Road NE in Buckhead
♦ The Home Depot, 650 Ponce de Leon Place NE in Midtown
Organizations are asking that all trees brought to the aforementioned locations be free of lights and ornaments.
For more information, visit www.keepnorthfultonbeautiful.org, www.alpharetta.ga.us, www.keeproswellbeautiful.org, www.atlantaga.gov/home/showdocument?id=44250 or www.livethrive.org. For a statewide list of tree recycling locations, visit www.keepgeorgiabeautiful.org.
