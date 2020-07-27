RespectAbility, a Rockville, Maryland-based nonprofit that fights for individuals with disabilities to fully participate in all aspects of American life, is hosting a series of online events this week to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The act, which provides prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life, was signed into law July 26, 1990 by President George H.W. Bush.
RespectAbility’s #ADA30 Summit will run through July 31 and is open to the public. Events are free but attendees must register online. Vincenzo Piscopo, community and stakeholder relations director for The Coca-Cola Co., will speak July 30. He is one of several business, nonprofit, entertainment and other leaders who are scheduled to speak at the summit.
Following a grand opening event July 27, talks taking place the remaining four days will be on the following topics:
♦ July 28: Ensuring Inclusive Communities
♦ July 29: Fighting Stigmas with Hollywood
♦ July 30: The Future of Work for People with Disabilities
♦ July 31: Leadership: Making A Difference for the Future
Online training sessions for companies and employers are also available Aug. 4 and 11.
For more information on all these events or to register for each one, visit www.respectability.org/category/events.
