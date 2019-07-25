The Sandy Springs Police and Fire Rescue departments are giving families an opportunity to get to know the city’s first responders better with the annual National Night Out block party.
Set for Aug. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. on the City Green at City Springs, the event will give residents a chance to learn how the city’s first responders help keep the community safe each day.
National Night Out is a 34-year-old initiative focused on enhancing the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement, while bringing together a sense of community. Residents will have the opportunity to look inside police cars, fire trucks, SWAT trucks and the mobile command center.
Community members will also meet first responders, the K-9s and have the opportunity to participate in SWAT and bicycle obstacle courses and more. There will be free hot dogs, chips, popcorn and drinks.
For more information visit www.sandyspringsga.gov.
