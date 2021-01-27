MARTA

MARTA trains at West End Station in Atlanta.

 Andrea Smith

MARTA will host two virtual public meetings this week to talk about the track replacement project that will replace heavy rail between the Lindbergh Center, Buckhead and Lenox stations in February.

Starting Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. and ending Feb. 22 at 4 a.m., the transit agency will suspend rail service as it replaces the track there.

“This approximately $225 million in state-of-good-repair work will enhance the safety of the rail system, reduce train delays and improve the customer experience,” a news release stated.

The first virtual meeting will take place Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. To preregister, visit www.martaontrack28.com. To participate in the meeting, visit www.itsmarta.com or call 301-715-8592 and enter access code 990 5965 5009.

The second online meeting will be held Jan. 30 at 11 a.m. To preregister, visit www.martaontrack30.com. To participate in the meeting, visit www.itsmarta.com or call 312-626-6799 and enter access code 976 8496 4315.

For more information about the project, visit www.itsmarta.com/trackreplacement.aspx. For more information about the meetings, email publichearinginfo@itsmarta.com.

