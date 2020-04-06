Five days after the Fulton County Board of Commissioners approved $10 million in coronavirus (COVID-19) emergency relief funding, its chair, Robb Pitts, will host a virtual briefing with some of the nonprofits benefitting from those funds.
According to a media advisory, the briefing will take place April 6 at 2 p.m. and will include eight nonprofits whose funding was allocated April 3: Antioch Urban Ministries, Buckhead Christian Ministry, Community Assistance Center, Hosea Helps, North Fulton Community Charities, Midtown Assistance Center, Mercy Care and Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs.
Those eight charities represent about a third of the funding being given to organizations. Representatives of each nonprofit, plus Pitts and County Manager Dick Anderson, will participate in the briefing. The next funding announcement will be made April 10.
The public can view the briefing via live-streamed video by visiting www.youtube.com/channel/UCYH7E0jH6HxE-3KTRluH8SQ. For more information about these assistance programs and other information about Fulton’s COVID-19 response, visit www.fultoncountyga.gov/covid-19.
