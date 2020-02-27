The Fulton County Department of Registration and Elections will host early voting for the March 24 presidential primary election March 2 through 20.
The polls will be open weekdays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and one Sunday (March 15) from noon to 5 p.m. at 21 locations. The polls will also be open at specified times at 13 outreach locations.
Polls will open at the following 21 locations:
♦ Adams Park Library, 2231 Campbellton Road SW, Atlanta
♦ Alpharetta Library, 10 Park Plaza, Alpharetta
♦ Chastain Park Recreation Center, 140 W. Wieuca Road NW in Atlanta
♦ College Park Library, 3647 Main St., College Park
♦ C.T. Martin Natatorium and Recreation Center, 3201 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW in Atlanta
♦ East Point Library, 2757 Main St., East Point
♦ East Roswell Branch Library, 2301 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell
♦ Evelyn G. Lowery Library at Cascade, 3665 Cascade Road SW, Atlanta
♦ Fairburn Library, 60 Valley View Drive, Fairburn
♦ Fulton County Government Center, 130 Peachtree St. SW, Atlanta
♦ Gladys S. Dennard Library at South Fulton, 4055 Flat Shoals Road, Union City
♦ Johns Creek Environmental Campus, 8100 Holcomb Bridge Road, Alpharetta
♦ Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta, 1463 Pryor Road SW, Atlanta
♦ Milton Library, 855 Mayfield Road, Milton
♦ North Fulton Service Center, Room 232, 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
♦ Northwest Branch at Scotts Crossing Library, 2489 Perry Blvd. NW, Atlanta
♦ Park Place at Newtown, 3125 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek
♦ Roswell Branch Library, 115 Norcross St., Roswell
♦ Sandy Springs Library, 395 Mount Vernon Hwy. NE, Sandy Springs
♦ South Fulton Service Center, 5600 Stonewall Tell Road, College Park
♦ Wolf Creek Library, 3100 Enon Road SW, Atlanta
The county’s 13 outreach locations, which will provide additional opportunities to vote, include:
♦ Atlanta Metropolitan State College, Edwin A. Thompson Senior Student Activity Building 800, 1630 Metropolitan Pkwy. SW, Atlanta (March 3 through 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
♦ Crabapple Government Center Gymnasium, 12624 Broadwell Road, Alpharetta (March 6 and 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
♦ Dorothy C. Benson Senior Multi-Purpose Facility, 6500 Vernon Woods Drive NE, Sandy Springs (March 19 and 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
♦ Georgia Institute of Technology’s Ferst Center, 349 Ferst Drive, Atlanta (March 9 and 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
♦ Georgia State University’s Student Center Court Salon, first floor, 55 Gilmer St. SE, Atlanta (March 9 and 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
♦ Harriet G. Darnell Senior Center, 677 Fairburn Road NW, Atlanta (March 10 and 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
♦ Helene S. Mills Senior Multi-Purpose Facility, 515 John Wesley Dobbs Ave. NE, Atlanta (March 17 and 18 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
♦ H.J.C. Bowden Senior Multi-Purpose Facility, 2885 Church St., East Point (March 19 and 20 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
♦ New Horizon Neighborhood Senior Center, 745 Orr St. NW, Atlanta (March 3 and 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
♦ Morehouse College, Morehouse Archer Hall, Building 15, 830 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta (March 18 and 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
♦ Palmetto Library, 9111 Cascade Palmetto Hwy., Palmetto (March 6 and 7 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
♦ Roswell Neighborhood Senior Center, 1250 Warsaw Road, Roswell (March 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and March 15 from noon to 5 p.m.)
♦ Sandy Springs City Hall, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs (March 5 and 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Many early voting and outreach locations will not be polling locations for the March 24 presidential primary. For more information on where you can vote, visit the Georgia secretary of state’s My Voter Page at www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or the department’s website at https://bit.ly/2VyNb4l.
