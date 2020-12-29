Want to know where to recycle your Christmas tree after the holidays are over?
Here’s a county-by-county list of locations where and when your tree can be shredded into mulch through the Bring One for the Chipper program (Jan. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.):
♦ Bartow: 18 locations (12 recycling collection center sites and six Allatoona Lake locations)
♦ DeKalb: Chamblee – Chamblee Public Works Department (3210 Cumberland Drive); the DeKalb County Sanitation Division is offering free Christmas tree curbside collection service for county residents through Jan. 14. For more information, visit www.dekalbsanitation.com.
♦ Douglas: Douglas County Solid Waste (1730 County Services Road, Douglasville); The Home Depot (1000 Thornton Road, Lithia Springs, and 7399 Douglas Blvd., Douglasville)
♦ Fulton: Atlanta – The Home Depot (2525 Piedmont Road and 650 Ponce de Leon Place), Center for Hard-to-Recycle Materials (1110 Hill St.); Sandy Springs – Sandy Springs Recycling Center (470 Morgan Falls Road; accepting trees through Jan. 18) and The Home Depot (6400 Peachtree Dunwoody Road); Johns Creek – The Home Depot (5950 State Bridge Road; for more info on where to recycle your tree in Alpharetta, Milton or Roswell, visit https://bit.ly/2Ma71Qu).
♦ Paulding: Dallas – Paulding County Airport (Airport Parkway); Hiram – The Home Depot (145 Depot Drive)
For more information or to view a list of all recycling sites, visit kgbf.org/bring-one-for-the-chipper.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.