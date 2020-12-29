Dec. 25—It was the week before Christmas, and Ulises Manriquez was navigating around the cop cars and fire trucks on his street in New Caney to see just how badly his house was damaged. The night before, on Dec. 14, Manriquez, 32, and his wife had wrapped presents for their three children (two girls, 10 and 14, and a 9-year-old boy) and put them under the Christmas tree. He'd gotten the call ...