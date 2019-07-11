The Fulton County Magistrate Court will update stakeholders on legislative changes to the abandoned motor vehicles process July 19 at 1 p.m. in the Judge Romae T. Powell Juvenile Justice Center, Room 1132/33 in downtown Atlanta.
The Georgia Legislature reformed the current abandoned motor vehicles statutes with legislation effective Sept. 1. These sweeping changes will modify court practices.
Whether you identify as law enforcement, towing company, repair facility or owner of a car deemed abandoned, this session will inform your decisions under the new law. The court will present changes in the law, as well as the rights and responsibilities of the parties involved in abandoned motor vehicle proceedings.
