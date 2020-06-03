A gofundme.com online fundraising campaign has been set up to aid a police officer hit while on foot by an ATV during peaceful protests that turned violent May 30, the Atlanta Police Department announced.
According to a news release, Atlanta Police Motors Unit Officer Maximillian "Max" Brewer is being treated in the intensive-care unit at Grady Memorial Hospital downtown after being hit by an ATV May 30 at about 10:30 p.m. while on foot near his motorcycle at the intersection of Marietta and Springs streets downtown.
“The preliminary investigation indicates the officer had been stationed at that intersection to block traffic from continuing on Marietta Street, into the area where protesters were present,” the release stated. “While there, an ATV drove past at a high rate of speed. A short time later, the ATV approached the intersection again at a high rate of speed and struck the officer. … The officer sustained significant injuries to his legs and was transported to Grady Hospital in stable condition by a nearby Georgia National Guard medical unit. The ATV rider was taken into custody on scene and has been transported to Grady Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, we are investigating to determine the cause of the collision.”
The driver of the ATV has been identified as Avery Goggans, 42, who was charged with DUI, serious injury by vehicle, reckless driving, possession of marijuana and several other traffic charges.
Funds generated from the gofundme.com webpage will help pay for Brewer’s medical expenses and recovery. As of June 3 at 11:12 p.m., it had already raised $115,524, close to its $150,000 goal. For more information or to donate, visit https://bit.ly/2zNWVPI.
