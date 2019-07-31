Fulton County Schools will host its third annual Back-to-School Fair and Pep Rally Aug. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at two schools.
It will take place at Banneker High School, 6015 Feldwood Road in College Park, and North Springs Charter High School, 7447 Roswell Road in Sandy Springs.
District staff, students and parents, particularly those who have students who are new to the district, who have moved or may be homeless, are invited to the event, also known as First Day Fulton. It offers families help with registering their student for school and picking up schools supplies by hosting community vendors who provide a variety of services. All activities are free for families.
By the summer’s end, the district will have welcomed over 600 new teachers for 2019-20. This will bring the district’s total teaching force to about 7,000.
