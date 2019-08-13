Hey dog owners! Want a fun, cool way to close out the summer with your pooch? Come to Brookhaven’s Doggy Dip Day Sept. 8.
The Brookhaven Parks and Recreation Department, along with Puppy Haven’s Brookhaven location are co-hosting the event at the Murphey Candler Park pool, 1551 W. Nancy Creek Drive. Small dogs up to 35 pounds will be let in the pool from 1 to 2:30 p.m., and larger dogs weighing more than 35 pounds can jump in from 3 to 4:30 p.m. The cost is $10 per dog.
“Doggy Dip Day is a great way to say goodbye to summer after our pools close for the season after Labor Day,” Brian Borden, the department's director, said in a news release.
No preregistration is necessary, and Doggy Dip Day works just like a typical pool admission. Upon arrival, parks and recreation staff will be taking payment for each pup in the form of cash or credit card. Human beings may not free swim in the pool with their dogs. However, they may walk in the zero entry area up to knee deep if their dog would like some company. Pet owners are asked to take dogs off leash when entering the water.
There is a double-gate system at the pool that will help keep the dogs inside the fenced-in area. Music will be playing at the pool throughout the event.
If you have questions, email mallory.izbicki@brookhavenga.gov. For more information on pool hours and locations, visit http://bit.ly/33sNHSZ.
