Atlanta, GA (30303)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially early. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 76F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.