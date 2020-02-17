Through March 6, the Fulton County Department of Community Development is inviting residents to review and comment on proposed amendments to the 2016, 2017 and 2018 U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) annual action plans for the HOME Investments Partnership Program funding distribution.
Residents can submit written comments or attend public hearings regarding the reprogramming of funds.
In 2016, 2017 and 2018, Fulton received about $667,072, $685,286 and $793,500, respectively, in HOME funds from HUD to provide decent and affordable housing, with the primary goal of improving the living conditions of the county’s low- and moderate-income residents. Reprogramming of these funds will allow Fulton to provide down payment and closing-cost assistance to first-time homebuyers in the county who can afford monthly payments but do not have enough money to put down for the initial purchase.
Fulton’s proposed action plan amendments call for moving to down payment assistance the funding grant sources of 2016 ($197,988), 2017 ($318,958) and 2018 ($346,444).
Residents are invited to attend the following remaining meetings for public comment:
♦ Feb. 18 from 11 a.m. to noon: North Fulton Government Center, 7741 Roswell Road, Sandy Springs
♦ Feb. 27 from 11 to noon: Aviation Community Cultural Arts Center, 3900 Aviation Circle, NW, Atlanta
Residents who cannot attend the public hearings are encouraged to submit written comments no later than March 6 at 5 p.m. via email to communityfeedback@fultoncountyga.gov or by mail or in person to: Fulton County Government, Department of Community Development, 137 Peachtree St. SW, Suite 300, Atlanta, GA 30303.
