MARTA will hold its monthly board of directors meeting April 9 virtually via teleconference and webcast, and the public is invited to watch or listen in.
The work session will begin at noon and the meeting will start at 1:30 p.m. To view the agendas, visit www.itsmarta.com/board-documents.aspx.
To join in via teleconference, call 1-408-418-9388 and enter access code 711 364 021. To participate through the webcast, visit https://itsmarta.webex.com/itsmarta/onstage/g.php?MTID=e8bd034779725a9f2821054e8ea933b7b.
