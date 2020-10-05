A local Jewish organization will host a set of fundraisers in October to raise money to fight cancer.
Hadassah Greater Atlanta will host three yoga classes and a Bingo night, all taking place virtually due to the pandemic, to benefit Awareness and funds for Research and Treatment (ART) of breast and ovarian cancers.
Hadassah Greater Atlanta is a Dunwoody-based nonprofit that raises funds for its projects in Israel and the United States and promotes issues of women’s health and family well-being.
Yoga, Girl is a series of yoga classes hosted via Zoom and led by Tzipporah Gerson-Miller. They will take place Oct. 7, 14 and 21 from 7 to 8:15 p.m., and the cost for each one is a donation of $18 for Hadassah members and $25 for nonmembers.
For more information or to preregister, visit https://bit.ly/35iLwoo. Questions can be emailed to Michele Weiner-Merbaum at mwmhadassah@gmail.com.
A virtual Bingo game will be held via Zoom Oct. Oct. 15 at 7 p.m. The cost is $10 for one Bingo card, : $10; $18 for three and $25 for five. For more information or to register, visit hadassahhub.wufoo.com/forms/bingo-for-best-strokes. Questions can be emailed to Terry Nordin at terrynordin@comcast.net.
