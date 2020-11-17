Like many events in 2020, this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Atlanta was forced to go virtual due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. More than 1,100 participants walked as individuals and small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Atlanta on Sept. 26.
These walkers raised more than $450,000 to support the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association, but this year’s fundraising effort is far from over.
The organization’s goal is to raise $730,000 for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Atlanta by Dec. 31.
“The Walk to End Alzheimer’s — Atlanta has generated incredible support,” Rob Stearns, 2020 co-chair, said in a statement. “COVID-19, however, continues to challenge Atlanta families impacted by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. We are continuing fundraising efforts through the end of the year to support local care and support programs and to accelerate important research.”
Since the pandemic hit in March, the Georgia Chapter has been offering education and support programs online including virtual caregiver yoga, support groups and art programs. In Georgia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 530,000 caregivers.
“We are seeing steady demand for our online education programs and support groups,” Linda Davidson, Executive Director, Georgia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said in a statement. “Alzheimer’s can be a terribly isolating disease even under normal circumstances. Families tell us that being able to connect with us during the current pandemic has been a lifeline. We intend to continue to be there and support Georgia families throughout the pandemic and beyond.”
Atlanta residents who were unable to participate in this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s but still want to make a donation can do so by visiting www.georgiawalk.org and clicking on Atlanta.
“We are grateful to all of our volunteers, sponsors, participants and donors,” said Davidson. “We are all facing challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their commitment to Walk to End Alzheimer’s makes an enormous difference to families impacted by this devastating disease and advancing the science that will change the course of this disease for millions.”
