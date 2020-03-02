Fulton County residents casting ballots on the first day of early voting in the March 24 presidential primary election, the first opportunity for Georgians to officially use the state’s new voting machines, said the process was a breeze.
“Very easy, very simple,” said Nancy Collins, a Buckhead resident.
Asked if the process to vote was easier this time than the last election she voted in with the state’s old machines, Buckhead resident Felicia Williams added, “It definitely went smoother as of right now. I guess we’ll know when they start seeing if there are any malfunctions since it is pretty new. But I think it went pretty smoothly.”
They were two of over 80 voters who cast ballots as of 4:31 p.m. at the Chastain Park Recreation Center in Buckhead March 2, the first day of early voting offered statewide, said Barry Williams, its poll manager. Through March 20, Fulton is offering residents 34 locations to vote early in.
The new machines still use computerized touch screens to tabulate votes, but they also let residents print out a paper printout of their completed ballot with a QR code on it and compare it to the computer’s ballot.
The printout, which is kept by each county, is then scanned so it can be audited later to ensure accuracy. The paper ballots are saved by each county for two years after the election to ensure elections are accurately counted, Kelvin Jones, Fulton’s voter education and outreach lead training officer, previously said.
In March 2019, the state Legislature approved a bill calling for the purchase of new voting machines after individual voters and election integrity advocates sued Georgia election officials in 2017, claiming the old voting machines, which the state had used since 2002, were not secure and susceptible to hacking.
Last year a legal challenge to Georgia’s voting system requested the new machines be used in the November election, but U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg in August ruled the new machines wouldn’t have to be used until this year’s elections.
In the months leading up to the presidential primary, Fulton and other counties have hosted voter education events to acclimate residents to the new machines, including a Fulton mock election Feb. 18.
Buckhead resident Brian Roskelly, a North Carolina native who was a student at the University of Georgia in 2016, the last time he voted in an election, said he used an absentee ballot to vote then. So March 2 was the first time he’d cast a ballot using a regular voting machine.
“I thought it was pretty intuitive and it worked well. I have no complaints, really,” he said of the process.
Barry Williams said acclimating residents to the new machines meant “it was kind slow” at first, “but it’s been smooth sailing ever since.” However, there were some hiccups.
“They’ve had their glitches,” he said. “But going back and forth with the IT people, they’ve been on their job here when they were supposed to be here. We’re working through it together.”
The Chastain early voting precinct has six voting machines and two optical scanners where the ballots could be fed into and stored once residents cast their digital ballots. Barry Williams said he was hoping for a higher turnout on the first day of early voting.
“Actually I thought it would be a lot more because they say this is a busy area,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it even with the rain. I’m hoping for 120 for today. So far to me I think it’s a slow turnout.”
The voters interviewed by the Neighbor said they like the paper ballot printout aspect of the new voting machines.
“It seems like that’s the point: ... to make sure this is your final answer and you’ve got a backup if it didn’t work with the digital version,” Roskelly said. “I just felt like it was you having to do it on screen and then had a printout which you chose and they ask you to double-check it and make sure everything you put on there is what you want.
“I think that’s a nice precaution to make sure the system didn’t mess up and that’s when they scan it. So I felt very comfortable with the process. I haven’t had the experience of the way they used to do it, but I think it works fine.”
Said Collins, “I think it’s a good idea given the uncertainty with the prior (voting) accuracies. It’s probably a good idea for everyone to feel like their votes counted.”
But Felicia Williams said she still was skeptical of the new system.
“I’m just curious to see if my vote counts,” she said, laughing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.