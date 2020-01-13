Euharlee’s city manager was asking users of its Joe Cowan Park walking trail to find alternate routes as city workers worked to clear hanging limbs and debris after high winds tore through the southwest Bartow town Saturday.
The same high winds left damage throughout Bartow County as Saturday afternoon’s storms blew through north Georgia.
City Manager James Stephens said city officials worried about the possibility additional rain expected this week could further soften the ground around some partially fallen large trees and limbs.
“We have concerns additional trees may fall,” Stephens said .
High winds and torrential rains combined to help uproot trees which damaged two historic Euharlee cemeteries and monuments, and a propane tank at the Budgetel Inn which prompted county firefighters to respond to prevent a possible propane explosion, said county EMA Director Dwayne Jamison.
High winds destroyed a barn in Adairsville and caused severe roof damage to the Euharlee Presbyterian Church’s historic original building and the Budgetel Inn motel undergoing renovations off Cassville-White Road in central Bartow County.
“Luckily, it was empty,” Jamison said, in reference to the motel.
Budgetel owners are renovating the motel after state health officials closed it in October for a series of health and safety violations.
In other areas of the county, Jamison said fire crews assisted the county road department by helping reroute traffic after trees caused power lines to fall into roadways Saturday. Jamison is also chief of the county fire department.
More than 5,000 were without power at the height of the storm Saturday afternoon, he said.
However, by today, most of the debris had been cleared from roadways, Jamison said.
VOLUNTEER EFFORT
Euharlee officials reported on the city’s official Facebook page “several properties in the city of Euharlee were damaged.”
“Joe Cowan Park will remain closed at least until Wednesday, including the walking trail. There are broken and hanging limbs and it is unsafe for the public. We will continue to update the public as it is cleared and reopened.”
It said the Black Pioneer Cemetery and Euharlee Presbyterian Church and cemetery sustained “significant damage.”
Stephens said trees fell in the Presbyterian Church’s cemetery and toppled and damaged at least one standing monument there.
About 10 trees fell in the Pioneer Cemetery, including one about five feet in diameter which toppled a monument at the entrance and crossed Covered Bridge Road, he said.
However, Stephens said it was “wonderful to serve a city where the community comes together as the citizens of Euharlee did to save the historic interior and objects of this lovely building.”
“It was phenomenal what the community did,” he said.
He said about 50 community and church volunteers combined efforts Saturday to provide tarps to cover the church building’s damaged roof; and move antique wooden furniture from the building -- now used as an event space — to the city’s history museum.
“That was the result of the citizens of Euharlee coming together and getting to work,” he said. “It was really something to see.”
Avery and Kevin Jacobs of AJ’s Tree Service volunteered their labor and equipment to remove the tree from Covered Bridge Road, Stephens said.
“We didn’t have the equipment to do it,” he said.
