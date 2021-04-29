The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding an Arizona murder suspect who escaped custody while being transported from Atlanta back to that state.
According to a news release, Jsaan Carlos Strover, 20, was arrested recently and was at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in the process of being extradited to Phoenix by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office investigators when he escaped their custody April 29 at about 8:50 a.m.
Strover is described as a Black male, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with visible tattoos on his neck, including a large one of the word “RISK.” He was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and no shoes. Strover was handcuffed when he escaped.
In a news conference taking place near the woods where authorities said they believe Strover ran into after escaping from the airport, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat updated the media on the search for him.
Labat said Strover was arrested in Sandy Springs on a routine traffic stop earlier this month and turned over to the Fulton jail April 12, when the U.S. Marshal’s Office contacted the Fulton sheriff’s office about having him extradited to Arizona. According to Labat, right before Strover escaped, he was detained with handcuffs, a front waist-chain and leg restraints.
“What we know now is at the time there were two Maricopa County deputies with him,” he said. “At the point that they proceeded out, they removed the leg restraints to escort him down the steps, and at that point he pushed past them.”
When asked by a reporter if Strover was in metro Atlanta because he had ties to the area, such as family living here, Labat said authorities “are following those leads now.”
In addition to the Fulton sheriff’s office and the Atlanta Police, the search for Strover includes the Georgia State Patrol and K9 units from one or more of those agencies.
Anyone who has seen Strover or has knowledge of his whereabouts should call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta. Tips can be submitted anonymously at 404-577-8477 or online at http://bit.ly/3i0F6OY. Witnesses do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
