The Atlanta Police Department announced the two missing girls who ran away from home have been found and are safe.
In a 5:55 p.m. email to the media, Officer Anthony Grant, a police spokesman, said both were located. According to a news release emailed to the media at 8:34 a.m., they had gone missing early April 8.
Aylissa Mosley, 13, and Kaliyah Miller, 12, left Aylissa’s home at 960 Constitution Road in southeast Atlanta at about 12:30 a.m. Because of their ages, investigators were worried about their safety.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.