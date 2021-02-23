The Atlanta Police Department announced a missing woman who reportedly has bipolar disorder and may need medical help has been found and is safe.
A Mattie’s Call, a statewide alert for a missing disabled or elderly individual, was issued for Jerrica Powers, 38, of Byram, Mississippi, who was reported missing by her family Feb. 23. According to a news release, Powers was last heard from in Atlanta and may frequently visit the areas of 120 and 595 Piedmont Ave. in the downtown and midtown communities, respectively.
But in a follow-up email, the police announced Powers had been found.
“Ms. Powers has been located and is receiving the needed medical care,” said Officer Steve Avery, a police spokesman, later adding she as found at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.