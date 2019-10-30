UPDATE 3:35 p.m. on October 30: Officials have confirmed that the second person in the plane at the time of the crash has died.
A section of I-85 is now back open after a plane crash that killed two people in DeKalb County today.
DeKalb County Fire Marshall Joe Cox, in consultation with county building inspectors, has declared six units of Clairmont Hills Townhomes unsafe until further notice after a Piper PA-28 plane crashed into the units shortly after taking off from DeKalb Peachtree Airport.
The declaration was made due to structural damage and fuel vapor. All access is prohibited until further notice.
The American Red Cross is on the scene to assist affected families.
One person was killed in the crash and there are no confirmed injuries in the townhome complex.
After the crash, part of I-85 was shut down as an investigation (which is still ongoing) began. All lanes of I-85 Frontage Road, near Peachtree Circle Northeast, are now open.
DeKalb County’s Public Safety Unified Command personnel are still on the scene of a plane crash on Peachwood Circle.
The Unified Command personnel consists of DeKalb County Fire Rescue, DeKalb County Police and DeKalb Emergency Management Agency which responded to the scene of a single-engine plane crash into a townhome building shortly after 10 a.m. today.
Check back with www.neighbornewsonline.com for more information on this developing story.
