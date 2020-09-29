The two deputies have been identified as Fulton County Deputy Anthony White and Deputy Kenny Ingram.
The two deputies were killed the morning of Sept. 29 in a car crash on I-20 eastbound.
White was a seven year veteran who joined the agency in December 2012, and Ingram would have marked his 15-years of service in October.
“These men had a profound sense of duty throughout their distinguished careers with this agency and for us and this county, the loss of these deputies is devastating," Fulton County Sheriff Ted Jackson said.
Columbia County officials say the crash involved a tractor trailer and a Fulton County Sheriff's Office vehicle. According to officials, the crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday morning. All lanes of I-20 eastbound were blocked.
According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, the deputies were on their way to pick up an inmate to transfer to the Fulton County Jail.
