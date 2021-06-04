With municipalities nationwide learning late last month that their share of the federal government’s latest stimulus package tied to the COVID-19 pandemic has decreased by varying amounts due to discrepancies in calculations between Congress and the U.S. Treasury, Fulton County’s cities are among those disappointed.
The American Rescue Plan Act, a $1.9 trillion stimulus package, was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March, when the estimates for each city, calculated by Congress, were higher. But in late May the cities were informed that they would receive a different amount based on the Treasury’s math, with most getting less than originally anticipated.
“The city of South Fulton was supposed to get $31 million, but now we’ll only get $11 million,” said Mayor William “Bill” Edwards, whose city of about 97,000 residents had the highest original amount of funds allocated to it in Fulton except for Atlanta ($178 million).
Edwards was one of several mayors who spoke on the topic at the Fulton Board of Commissioners’ June 4 monthly mayors meeting, which was held virtually due to the pandemic. At the meeting board Chair Robb Pitts asked the mayors in attendance how they planned to spend those funds so there was no duplication of programs the county is proposing for its share of the package, $206 million.
Fairburn Mayor Elizabeth Carr-Hurst, whose city is supposed to get $6.2 million, slightly more than the $5.3 million it was originally going to get, blamed politics on the issue, adding she’s not sure if her city will get all of the funds it was promised in the latest estimate.
Johns Creek Mayor Mike Bodker, a Republican, said the GOP members in Congress decided to designate some cities as “metropolitan cities,” which was “an unintended mistake” and caused the funding changes.
“If I just use Milton, a city about a third of our size,” he said, “they’re receiving $14 million and compare that to Johns Creek, which is a city of almost 90,000 citizens receiving only $7 million, I think it is unconscionable that situation exists where you have a city three times the size of another city with barely the resources able to help the citizens and businesses.
I hope we’ll be able to help work together to urge the senators and representatives from Georgia to do everything they can to get the law corrected and ensure some equitable distribution of these funds.”
