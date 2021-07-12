Two metro Atlanta athletes from the five counties the Neighbor covers have been chosen so far in Major League Baseball’s 2021 amateur draft, which is being held July 11 through 13.
Louisville catcher Henry Davis was the first overall selection in the draft, being taken by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Georgia Southern senior pitcher Nick Jones, a Johns Creek native, was selected in the eighth round (231st overall pick) by the Los Angeles Angels. Georgia sophomore pitcher Ben Harris, a Milton grad, was chosen in the eighth round (252nd overall selection) by the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Several other metro-area players are expected to be drafted, according to mlb.com’s draft tracker, so check back with the Neighbor for an update.
Last year's draft was only five rounds due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019 draft had 40 rounds, and previous drafts have had even more.
