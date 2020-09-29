Two Fulton County deputies have been killed in a crash on I-20.
Columbia County officials say the crash involved a tractor trailer and a Fulton County Sheriff's Office vehicle. According to officials, the crash occurred around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Authorities have not released the identity of the deputies, nor the status of the tractor trailer driver.
All lanes of I-20 eastbound are blocked.
