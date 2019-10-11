About 100 supporters of President Donald Trump showed up Oct. 9 outside the Sandy Springs office of District 6 U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, to protest the Democrats’ plans to possibly start impeachment proceedings against Trump.
The Stop the Madness event in Atlanta was one of several similar protests Trump supporters held throughout the country.
Danielle Alvarez, the regional communications director for www.donaltrump.com, said in an email the event was “part of an effort to hold vulnerable Democrats, like Rep. Lucy McBath, accountable for their extreme actions and politically motivated behavior.”
Also, the Republican National Committee has launched a new website, www.stopthemadness.gop. It is also planning a $2 million TV and digital advertising buy as “part of the nationwide push against 60+ vulnerable Democrats who campaigned on reaching across the aisle to work with President Trump,” Alvarez said.
McBath was in metro Atlanta for an Everytown for Gun Safety roundtable discussion and news conference on the need to pass more legislation to prevent gun violence, and to meet with senior citizens about lowering prescription drug costs, according to news releases from her office.
“These attacks on my vote for the impeachment inquiry from national and local Republicans have been sustained, and we do not expect them to stop anytime soon,” she said in an email from her campaign address.
